Parents ask Raleigh Co. Board of Education to reconsider shuffling aides of special needs students

Some parents and teachers of special needs students got emotional at tonight's Raleigh County Board of Education meeting. The board's proposal to reshuffle the positions of aides for special needs students as a way to cut costs has parents concerned about how it might affect students.

Tuesday night, parents of special needs students told the board that juggling aides around a revolving schedule would likely upset the needs of these students who thrive in a consistent environment.

One parent says seeing a familiar face is so important for her daughter that she's considering removing her daughter from school if these changes are made.

"It just seems like it's the children that don't have a voice so they want to pick on our kids,” Melanie Basconi said. “I think that we need to take care of those children because they can't take care of themselves, and when we as parents take our kids there, they're there seven hours, without us, and we have to have full faith in who's taking care of our children."

Basconi says she's seen tremendous growth out of her 19 year old daughter, Whitney, under the current system.

Students with special needs can attend special education programs in Raleigh County, until they turn 21.

Schools superintendent David Price says the final outcome will be one that parents, teachers and students will be satisfied with, and there will be no difference in the services and educational experience that students will receive.