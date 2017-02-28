WVSSAC Boys Basketball Sectional Update 2/28 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Boys Basketball Sectional Update 2/28

Bluefield, WV

WVSSAC Boys Basketball Sectionals 2/28

AA Region 3 Section 1

Semifinal: Wyoming East 68 Independence 58

Semifinal: Westside 55 Oak Hill 33

Championship: Wyoming East vs. Westside 7:30 Saturday at Raleigh County Convention Center

AA Region 3 Section 2

Semifinal: Bluefield 65 James Monroe 62

Semifinal: Shady Spring 63 Pikeview 51

Championship: Shady Spring at Bluefield 7 pm Thursday

A Region 3 Section 1

Semifinal: Fayetteville 68 Richwood 38

Semifinal: Valley Fayette 67 Charleston Catholic 54

Championship: Valley Fayette vs. Fayetteville 7 pm Thursday at Oak Hill

