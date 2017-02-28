Greenbrier East and Princeton Girls fall in region finals - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier East and Princeton Girls fall in region finals

Fairlea, WV

WVSSAC Girls Basketball Regionals

AAA Region 3

South Charleston 58 Greenbrier East 41

St Albans 53 Princeton 30

South Charleston and Greenbrier East advance to State Tournament

