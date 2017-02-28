Lewis Theatre upcoming concert to benefit flood recovery

Trillium Performing Arts is celebrating its 35th year in the Greenbrier Valley and a way to commemorate all these years in service is by hosting their next concert, "Breaking Boundaries."

This production will feature local choreographers as well as guests artist from South Carolina, Virginia, and New York in 8 or 9 different performances and a portion of their ticket sales will benefit the flood recovery efforts.

"A lot of people have kind of forgotten if they're not immediately affected by it that flood recovery is still going on and so these funds will be directed to the White Sulphur, eastern edge of Greenbrier County," said Larry Levine, retired business coordinator at Trillium Performing Arts.

The concert is March 10th through the 12th and tickets are available online https://www.trilliumperformingarts.org/, at the Trillium office, or at the door.