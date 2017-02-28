Veterans Assistance Secretary visits Princeton to update service members about program status

Secretary of Veterans Assistance, Dennis Davis, came to Princeton to chat with veterans about the state of the program.

"In very few words. The state budget right now is in dire straits. We have a 500 million dollar deficit between the projected revenues as opposed to the expenditures in West Virginia."

Davis also discussed current services such as "Mountain State 22," a suicide prevention program and the Van program which takes vets to medical appointments as well as its newest project: a nursing home for vets in the southern region.

"One of the things we're working on is a new nursing home here in this area. We have one in Clarksburg that serves the upper part of the state, but for those veterans in this part of the state the Southern part of the state, we're trying to build a new one here in Beckley,” said Davis

Vietnam veteran, Dave Simmons, thinks news of the nursing home will be great as veterans age.

“Most of the private nursing homes are full of veterans and it's taking up space, so if we had our own nursing home for veterans that would alleviate some of the problems down here in this area,” said Simmons.

In speaking with veterans, the secretary let them know the key to funding all these projects is the budget passed by the legislature..

“Working with Cabinet Secretary Davis is a big issue because he is veteran. He understands the problems we have,” said Simmons.

"I'm very concerned about that," said Davis. "They served our country and these are benefits and services that they are entitled to, and without the offices that we provide throughout the state, they may not be able to receive those benefits in the future."