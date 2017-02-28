Veterans Assistance Secretary visits Princeton to update service members about program status

The City of Bluefield has canceled all Fantastic Friday and First Friday events for Friday, June 2nd.More >>
The Greenbrier County school year ends on Friday, making it one of the last school districts still in session. And thanks to the floods, this was a tough year for students, faculty and staff at every level.More >>
The City of White Sulphur Springs is celebrating the Life and Rebirth of their town from June 23rd through the 25th.More >>
Alderson has installed a lion sculpture for the town and the subject matter wasn't chosen at random.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) There is new evidence to suggest a drug commonly used for end-of-life care now is now taking more lives in the Mountain State than any other substance.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been set for the Bluefield, West Virginia police officer killed in the line of duty.More >>
Recovery crews searched a mountain of debris for two workers on Thursday following an explosion at a corn mill plant that killed at least one employee, injured about a dozen others and leveled parts of the sprawling facility in southern Wisconsin, authorities said.More >>
