West Virginia State Police in Princeton discuss the effects of PTSD

Flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety. Symptoms caused by experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event. These symptoms can be signs of post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

There can be various triggers for PTSD, and the effects... can be far reaching.

It's been estimated that there are more than a 100,000 officers in the US who suffer from PTSD. But that number could be higher, as many officers try to hide their feelings. Sgt. Alan Christian of the State Police explains why.

"You want to hold it in. You don't want to be the soft guy. You're suppose to be hard."

For years, studies on PTSD have largely focused on soldiers returning from combat. However, Sgt. Aaron Maddy says the effects on first responders are finally being looked at.

"There's been studies done, where they're starting to recognize post-traumatic stress as being a problem in law enforcement today."

An organization known as The Badge of Life says PTSD can be caused by one single event, or an accumulation. According to Sgt. Maddy, many situations can trigger PTSD.

"Everything from shooting investigations to fatality investigations, whether that be murders or traffic fatalities."

Sgt. Christian added, "For me it's anything related to children, because I have children of course. That's the same with a lot of officers here. I have images that will be with me until the day I die, I'm sure."

Though most agencies have psychologists or chaplains available to provide counseling, there were over 100 officers nationwide who committed suicide last year.

"Every person is going to handle something a different way," Sgt. Maddy explains.

Sgt. Christian says the effects of a traumatic experience affects everyone involved.

"You got the initial victim, the loss of life. You have the family of the victim that has to suffer. You have the officer who has to deal with what he's seen. Then the officer's family, who has to deal with the officer's stress once he gets home. There's no real winners."