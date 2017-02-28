CAPITOL BEAT: Legislation moves forward to centralize war on drugs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The battle over the budget was pushed to the back burner on Tuesday as lawmakers moved forward on a bill to address West Virginia's growing drug problem.

The House of Delegates introduced a first reading of the Drug Overdose Monitoring Act; a bill that would not only improve information sharing among law enforcement, but coordinate their efforts under one office.



Del. Joe Ellington, a sponsor, said Tuesday the legislation addresses a critical breakdown in communication between various state agencies, especially between the Dept. of Justice and the Dept. of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).



"The agencies aren't really communicating with each other. This takes an existing agency, like the Department of Justice, that is already collecting this data and raises grant money to support that and then use it to communicate with other agencies."



The bill would also establish a position to oversee their efforts, but Del. Ellington said it would not come at a considerable cost to taxpayers. Instead, it would be paid for mainly with federal grants; welcome news in the Senate where the bill would be headed next.



"To the extent that these departments are not working cohesively, if a position could be put in place to coordinate those activities, then we are 100 percent for doing anything that would alleviate the drug problem," said Senate Pres. Mitch Carmichael on Tuesday.

