2 hospitalized after lightning strike in Raleigh County

Dispatchers say two people were taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning in Raleigh County.

According to emergency workers, it happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday at a surface mine up Workman's Creek in Clear Creek.

The extent of the victim's injuries is not known.

Members of Jancare, Whitesville EMS, Clear Creek Vol. Fire Dept., and the Whitesville Fire Dept. responded to the call.

