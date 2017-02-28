2 hospitalized after lightning strike in Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Dispatchers say two people were taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning in Raleigh County. 

According to emergency workers, it happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday at a surface mine up Workman's Creek in Clear Creek.

The extent of the victim's injuries is not known. 

Members of Jancare, Whitesville EMS, Clear Creek Vol. Fire Dept., and the Whitesville Fire Dept. responded to the call. 

