West Virginia House votes to prohibit nepotism

West Virginia's House of Delegates has agreed unanimously to prohibit nepotism in government hiring and working conditions.

The House, voting 98-0, has voted for an amendment to the state Ethics Act Another that would prohibit public officials or employees from favoring relatives or people they live with in awarding or influencing government jobs.

The bill would also require lawmakers recuse themselves from voting on appropriations for nonprofit organizations where they serve as officers or board members.

It would require businesses bidding on government contracts to disclose lists of their companies' interested parties, including subcontractors and minority owners.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

