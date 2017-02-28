West Virginia House votes to prohibit nepotism - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia House votes to prohibit nepotism

Posted:
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

West Virginia's House of Delegates has agreed unanimously to prohibit nepotism in government hiring and working conditions.

The House, voting 98-0, has voted for an amendment to the state Ethics Act Another that would prohibit public officials or employees from favoring relatives or people they live with in awarding or influencing government jobs.

The bill would also require lawmakers recuse themselves from voting on appropriations for nonprofit organizations where they serve as officers or board members.

It would require businesses bidding on government contracts to disclose lists of their companies' interested parties, including subcontractors and minority owners.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More stories on WVVA.com

West Virginia Senate would penalize sharing explicit images

Virginia governor signs four bills to curb opioid epidemic

CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. Governor asks for furlough power to address budget crisis

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.