2 arrested on meth charges in Tazewell County

Savanna Kestner Savanna Kestner
Joseph Harmon Joseph Harmon

Two people are accused of cooking methamphetamine inside a Tazewell County motel room.

Deputies were dispatched to the motel room on Monday in response to a "welfare check and possible narcotics activity," according to the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office. Multiple drugs were found including cocaine, pills, Suboxone, and materials used to make meth. Drug task force officers were called in to dismantle what is "believed to be an active cooking mechanism." 

Joseph Harmon, 39 and Savanna Kestner, 28, both of Tazewell, are each charged with five felony and three misdemeanor offenses. They are currently being held in Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell.

