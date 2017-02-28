UPDATE: Victim identified in McDowell County mining accident

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Bluefield, West Virginia police officer killed in the line of duty.More >>
Recovery crews searched a mountain of debris for two workers on Thursday following an explosion at a corn mill plant that killed at least one employee, injured about a dozen others and leveled parts of the sprawling facility in southern Wisconsin, authorities said.More >>
WVVA and Ramey Automotive have once again joined forces with the American Red Cross to advocate the need for blood donations in our region. Donate for your chance to win a 2015 Fiat 500.More >>
Greenbrier County nursing assistant Ashlie Feury is a fixture for residents at the Seasons Place in Lewisburg. She is our Hometown Hero for the month of May.More >>
The Greenbrier Historical Society is holding their Homes Tour Weekend from June 9th through the 11th. On June 11th, there will be tour of the historic St. Thomas Episcopal and also afternoon tea.More >>
A popular public park in Beckley has gotten a bit of a makeover, thanks to the passion of a Raleigh County mother of a special needs child who wanted to see a playground that met the needs of all children.More >>
Aaron Crook died in a multi-car crash on Princeton Avenue. A nine-year veteran of the department, he recently had been promoted to Lieutenant.More >>
