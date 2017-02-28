UPDATE: Victim identified in McDowell County mining accident

Mine safety officials have released the name of the miner who died at a McDowell County coal preparation prep plant.

The death occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday from a fall at the Bishop Prep Pant near Squire, WV. The miner has been identified as Jason Kenneth Matthews, 43, of Bluefield, Virginia. According to the West Virginia Dept. of Commerce, Matthews was employed as a plant floor man.

Inspectors with the WV Office of Miners' Health, Safety, and Training are handling the investigation.

The prep plant is operated by Southern Coal, a company owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

"My heart is heavy with the sad news out of Squire. Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to join us in praying for the lost coal miner and his family. Tragic accidents like this just break all of our hearts and our state is grateful to have a close-knit mining community that steps up on these most difficult days."--Gov. Jim Justice.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement:

“Gayle and I were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of a coal miner in McDowell County, said Manchin. "As a West Virginian, the loss of a coal miner is always heartbreaking. We join all West Virginians in sending our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of the lost coal miner.”

A fatal mining accident occurred in McDowell County Monday night..

WVVA has learned an employee with the Bishop Prep Plant near Squire, WV fell to his death. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m.

Details are limited. The Office of Miners Health Safety and Training is investigating. We'll provide more details as they become available.

The prep plant is part of Southern Coal, a company owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

"My heart is heavy with the sad news out of Squire. Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to join us in praying for the lost coal miner and his family. Tragic accidents like this just break all of our hearts and our state is grateful to have a close-knit mining community that steps up on these most difficult days."--Gov. Jim Justice.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement:

“Gayle and I were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of a coal miner in McDowell County, said Manchin. "As a West Virginian, the loss of a coal miner is always heartbreaking. We join all West Virginians in sending our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of the lost coal miner.”

Post by Wayne Stafford

At around 10 Monday night a mining accident was reported at the Bishop Prep Plant in McDowell County.

Details are very limited right now. Our NBC affiliate in Huntington says a coal miner has died after the accident. The War Fire Department, McDowell County Ambulance Authority and the West Virginia State Police all responded. We will have more details on this story as they become available.