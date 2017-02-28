Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, AND BUCHANAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1:00PM WEDNESDAY.

Current Watches/Warnings/Advisories

A strong cold front will move through the area Wednesday, bringing a line of showers and possible severe thunderstorms with it from roughly 11AM Wednesday, through the late afternoon (W TO E).

The SPC has included most of our area in an ENHANCED RISK of severe thunderstorms late Wednesday morning through the early afternoon. This means that scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms will be possible; the primary threats with any severe storms will be gusty straight-line winds (at 58mph or greater) , lightning, and heavy rain, with models advertising over an inch of rainfall in many spots. Downed trees, power outages, and localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out. Of lesser concern but still possible, will be the potential for localized large hail (1" in diameter or greater), and the isolated, brief spin-up of a weak tornado. Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings may be issued Wednesday. Make sure to secure any loose outdoor items, and drive with caution midweek. If a Warning is issued, move indoors and and stay away from windows.

The cold front will exit the area by Wednesday evening, giving way to drier but colder weather into late week. We may see a few snow showers Thursday and Friday, but nothing significant is expected. However, winds will continue to be gusty (in the 40-50mph range) through the end of the week at times, so bundle up and again, keep an eye on those trash cans!

By this weekend, we look drier and will be warming again. Stay tuned.