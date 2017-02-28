1 killed in Bluefield crash

A Bluefield, Virginia man is killed in a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. Route 460 in Tazewell County.

It happened 6:45 p.m. near the state line in Bluefield. Police say the victim was ejected during the wreck. He was the driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Emergency personal provided treatment at the scene. He was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Below is a news release issued by the Bluefield, Virginia Police Dept. at 12:10 p.m. on February 28:

On 02/27/17 at approximately 6:45pm officers from the Bluefield Virginia Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle rollover accident on Rt. 460. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Rt. 460 between Commerce Drive and Leatherwood Lane when the driver lost control and went into the median at which point the vehicle rolled several times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Emergency personnel arrived and rendered aid at the scene, the driver was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. No further information will be released at this time.