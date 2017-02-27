Virginia Tech Men edge Miami - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech Men edge Miami

Posted:

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Mens Basketball team defeated Miami 66-61 on Monday night at Cassell Coliseum.  The Hokies were led by Ty Outlaw who had 24 points.  Seth Allen also chipped in with 12.  With the win, Tech improves 20-8 overall and 9-7 in the ACC.  Up next, the Hokies will host Wake Forest on Saturday for senior day.  Tipoff is at 4:30 pm.

