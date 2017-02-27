WVSSAC Boys Sectional Update 2/27 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Boys Sectional Update 2/27

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC Boys Sectionals 2/27

AA Region 3 Section 2

James Monroe 71 River View 29

Semifinal: James Monroe at Bluefield 7 pm Tuesday

A Region 3 Section 2

Summers Co 57 Meadow Bridge 48

Mt View 62 Montcalm 47

Semifinal: Summers Co vs. Greenbrier West 6 pm Wednesday at Princeton

Semifinal: Mt View vs. Greater Beckley 8 pm Wednesday at Princeton

