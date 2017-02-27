Baylor downs WVU Men - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Baylor downs WVU Men

Posted:

Waco, Texas

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team fell on the road on Monday night to Baylor 71-62.  The Mountaineers were led by Javon Carter who had 18 points and 9 rebounds.  Baylor was led by Jonathan Motley who had 23 points.  The Bears outrebounded WVU by 20 and held them to 37% shooting.  With the loss, they drop to 23-7 overall and 11-6 in the Big 12.  Up next, WVU will host Iowa State at home on Friday night.  Tipoff will be at 7 pm.

