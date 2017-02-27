Baylor downs WVU Men

Waco, Texas

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team fell on the road on Monday night to Baylor 71-62. The Mountaineers were led by Javon Carter who had 18 points and 9 rebounds. Baylor was led by Jonathan Motley who had 23 points. The Bears outrebounded WVU by 20 and held them to 37% shooting. With the loss, they drop to 23-7 overall and 11-6 in the Big 12. Up next, WVU will host Iowa State at home on Friday night. Tipoff will be at 7 pm.