Summers Co's Justice Twins sign with WVU Tech

The Justice twins of Summers Co signed their name on the dotted line. Whitney and Brittney have decided to attend West Virginia Tech next fall. The Class AA all state selections now have the Lady Bobcats as the number one team in Class A. They will be joining a program that finished 19-12 this season and will be moving to Beckley in the fall, and they are excited to be playing next door and together. "Feels like and good program and I think we fit in good. Its close to home so I think its the right choice" said Whitney. "It is exciting. We've played our whole lives together and I'm glad we get to at the next level to" said Brittney.