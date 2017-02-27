Civil lawsuit among topics for Summit Players' annual general meeting

The Summit Players want to fill seats not for a performance but to update the public on its status.

“We have no corporate charter. No business license. No federal employment number. No tax exemption. Our property in this theatre which we restored is held hostage,” said John Feuchtenberger, a veteran Summit Player and attorney for the plaintiffs.

The Summit players were covered under the Alliance for the Arts' 501(c)3, or non-profit, designation until they say they were kicked out.

“Summit Players is an unincorporated organization. It was and is, we contend, a part of the Alliance for the Arts and it has been for 40 years. For reasons we do not understand a majority for the board of directors for the Alliance of the Arts expelled the Summit Players from the organization,” said Feuchtenberger.

Representatives for the Alliance for Arts were unavailable to speak on camera. But did issue a statement, that reads:

ALLIANCE OF THE ARTS STATEMENT:

The board of directors of the Alliance for Arts Limited compromised of volunteers who are committed to the purpose for which the corporation was founded 30 years [ago] to foster and promote the growth progress and general welfare of arts crafts and culture development in Mercer County and the surrounding area. As with any group there are differences of opinion among members of the board as how best to achieve that purpose. The Alliance leases the former City Hall on Bland Street from the City of Bluefield and it operates for the benefit of citizens of Bluefield. Currently the building houses a restaurant, art gallery, thearte and offices The board has recently decided to take steps to enhance the use of the building. The board has not excluded any group. In fact it looks forward to the increased use of the bldg by all member of the public and the continued support of the community.

Jennifer Fox is a former Alliance member and plaintiff in the suit. Her play, "My Three Angels," was the last by the Summit Players to grace the stage.

“We had so many wonderful plans for this coming year,” said Fox. “We would have been celebrating our 50 years. Everything's on pause.”