Bluefield heart doctor explains the importance of National Heart Month

By now, just about everybody has heard of heart disease... but what exactly is it? Can there be different symptoms for different people? And what are the best ways to keep your heart healthy?

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men AND women. In fact, one of four deaths are caused by heart disease. But just what is heart disease?

Dr. Stephen Ward, a cardiologist at Bluefield Regional Medical Center, explains.

"Cardiovascular disease encompasses heart attacks and strokes, which are two of the biggest killers in the US and worldwide."

He says there's been a shift in the research recently.

"Particularly there's been more of a focus on woman's cardiovascular health over the last few years."

Pain in the chest or the left arm are still considered major warning signs for men; however, the symptoms can be much different for women.

Dr. Ward says, "Women may have jaw pain, nausea, shoulder pain... things that are a little less typical... that could be a warning sign for a heart attack."

Though breast cancer seems to grab more attention, Dr. Ward believes heart health is just as important, if not more so.

"For a lot of women, heart disease is not on the radar. When women pass menopause, they very quickly approach the same risks as men for developing heart disease."

To stay heart healthy, the CDC suggests exercising regularly, eating healthy, and visiting your doctor for check-ups.