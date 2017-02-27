Unemployed citizens paid to clean up along Greenbrier River

It's been said it could be at least five years before most of last year's flood damage has been cleaned up. That's what is driving a project in Summers County. Major debris removal along the Greenbrier River, but there's more to the beautification at work.

"It's hard for anyone to imagine what we're dealing with until they actually see it first hand," said Warren Reuschel, crew leader.

The workers started back in October and already have removed about 20 tons of everything you can imagine.

"We're just hitting all these debris piles and these huge piles of garbage here," Reuschel said.

"We see a lot of campers up against trees where they were smashed in. A lot of drift piles come in. Got to cut them down, cut the couches. There's couches under them, recliners. You name it, they're there. Refrigerators," said chainsaw operator, Jonathan Galloway.

And for Summers County, it's win-win. The Greenbrier River gets cleaned up and the Human Resource Development Foundation can hire unemployed workers to do the job.

"We've got a number of folks for various reasons have been long term unemployed," said Reuschel.

And these men and women are grateful to be back at work.

"Not a lot of work this time of year. Coal mines are down. I use to work in the prep plants welding pipes. I'm a pipe welder and right now there's just not a lot of work so take what you get," said crew member, Thomas Creed.

"Oh man, that's hard to put into words. I'm not going to lie. I've been putting a lot of applications, so for me it just means the world to me," Galloway said.

"I'm really thankful to be working here. I've been out of work for a year and I'm really sad that it has to end," added fellow crew member, Tiffany Cales.

The temporary clean up work is through July 31st, but some feel the need to clean up waterways will still be present.

"The need for this kind of work will never end. Certainly, we're getting through a bunch of the initial hump, but several more years could be spent just tackling the primary debris from this flood," said Reuschel.

For more information about the hiring of workers with the Human Resource Development Foundation, please call 304-296-8223 Ext. 28.

