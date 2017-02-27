Flu season gaining momentum in W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Flu season is spreading quickly in Southern West Virginia, even shuttering one Fayette County school.



West Virginia's Chief Health Officer Rahul Gupta said Friday the percentage of people seeing their health care providers for influenza-like illness a week ago was 3.51, compared to 2.9 percent the previous week. He said the flu is now widespread in West Virginia.

While the illness tends to spike around February and March each year, some local doctors say this year has been particularly bad.



"The one thing we do know, the most predictable thing about influenza is that's it's unpredictable. Some years we'll do well and some years we'll see an effectiveness of 30-40 percent for the shot," said Dr. Kyle Muscari, a Family Medicine physician at Access Health in Beckley and Daniels.



Of the flu outbreaks that have been reported since January, health officials said 30 percent of the cases are coming from schools. That is why Raleigh County Health Dept. Acting Dir. Candace Hurd tells parents it is not too late for children who haven't been vaccinated.



"It's not too late to have the flu vaccine, even when you're starting to see these high numbers. It will still take effect in 10-14 days so it's still important to get the shot.



Those who have the flu can be tested and treated, adds Dr. Muscari. But he urges those with symptoms to seek treatment earlier rather than later.



"Major complications could include hospitalizations, and even in some cases, death."



