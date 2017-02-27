Tazewell's Watson signs with SAGU

Tazewell, VA

WVVA-TV

Another local star signed his name on the dotted line. Tazewell's Jason Watson will head to Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas. Watson started both his sophomore and junior year, but had his senior season cut short due to injury. Jason wants to get into the ministry and become and youth minister. He also wanted to play college football, and SAGU gave him the best opportunity to do both. "I always had a dream of playing college football. As I grew older I created a love for God and being able to glorify him as much as I can and still be able to strap on a helmet is the best thing I could be offered and Southwestern offered that and I accepted" said Watson.