Oak Hill man convicted of second degree murder

An Oak Hill man faces ten to forty years in prison in connection with a November 2014 shooting death.

Robert I. Brown, Jr. entered a plea on Monday to second degree murder. The shooting took place on November 13, 2014 inside a residence on Broadway Avenue. On that day, police said Brown walked into the Oak Hill Police Department and told officers that he had just shot someone. The body of Jamall Calhoun, 31, was found in Brown's home. Click here to read a previous report.

Brown and Calhoun were friends; however, the motive for the crime appeared to be revenge over a prior incident. The defendant maintained that Calhoun had made verbal threats the day before and the morning of the murder concerning Brown’s inquiries into the prior incident.- according to Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah, II.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 31.