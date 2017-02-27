Southwest Virginia man dies in motorcycle crash

A Honaker man is killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

According to the Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. Saturday on Route 19, a mile south of Route 660 in Russell County. It appears the rider, operating a 2015 Harley-Davidson, was traveling north when he lost control and hit the guardrail.

Anthony N. Hicks, 22, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

A cause of the crash has not been determined.