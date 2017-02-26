Bluefield State women fall in season finale - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield State women fall in season finale

Posted:

The Bluefield State College women's basketball team closed out their season Sunday night at home against Salem International. 

The Big Blues fell to the Tigers 71- 61. 

It was also senior night for the Big Blues. The team said farewell to just one senior, forward Tanasia Blake. Blake finished the night with 17 points and 15 rebounds. 

The Big Blues finish the season with a record of 1-24. 

