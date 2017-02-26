School canceled for Bluewell Elementary due to no heat - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

School canceled for Bluewell Elementary due to no heat

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bland Co. to consolidate schools Bland Co. to consolidate schools
BLUEWELL, WV (WVVA) -

According to Teresa Russell from Mercer County Schools, there will be no school at Bluewell Elementary tomorrow due to no heat in the building.

Earlier Sunday evening, the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the school for reports of smoke. 

Stay with WVVA on-air and online for the latest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.