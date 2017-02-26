Local churches unite to celebrate Black History Month

As Black History Month comes to a close, two local churches honored African-Americans contribution to American history.

The congregation from Scott Street Baptist church joined with the congregation at Mount Zion Baptist.

The churches brought history to life through portrayals like Mamie Till..the mother of Emmett Till as well as performing several songs and praise dance routines.

"Well first and foremost it's for God,” said Latasha Dowell.

“We wanted to honor those who have paved the way not only for these girls but for young men and women like myself.”

Dancers with Scott Street Baptist say programs like this are a way for them to say thank you to those who came before them.