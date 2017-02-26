Foundation holds auditions for Hinton's Got Talent

With a strum and a song several dozen residents poured into the Summers Memorial Building to audition the fourth annual Hinton's Got Talent.

The fundraiser is put on by the Hinton Hope Foundation.

Assistant Executive Director, Laura Lilly says after nearly 30 fundraisers last year.

They are recharged for this year.

We started out to transform the City of Hinton and Summers County,” said Lilly. “We like to give back to the community.”

Proceeds from the event fundraiser will go to the foundation which in turn funds civic projects and provides grants and scholarships for students in the county.

"Our main objective is to make sure that folks if they go out of town for school hopefully they come back and raise their family here and boost the economy,” said Lilly

The folks who auditioned say they love being able to use their artistic ability to give back to the next generation.

“My older son is in college now and any funding you can get or receive it's awesome,” said Keith Mills who auditioned with his band mate, Susan Duncan.

Cody Bragg has auditioned several times

“It's great organization from my hometown, said Bragg, “for one this shows the talent in my area and it's helping rebuild a lot of Hinton and Summers County.”