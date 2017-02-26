Two-vehicle accident slows traffic on Route 460 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Two-vehicle accident slows traffic on Route 460

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -

A two-vehicle accident slowed traffic on Route 460 in Princeton Sunday night.

According to dispatchers, the accident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near the Chick-Fil-A intersection. 

East River Fire Dept., State Police and Princeton Rescue responded. 

No one was transported to the hospital. 

