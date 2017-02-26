Skiers still flocking to Winterplace despite warmer winter weather

With only a few weeks of winter left to go, skiers and snowboarders are heading to Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent to sneak in some downhill runs before the season ends.

And thanks to Winterplace's snow-making technology, the overall warmer weather this season has done little to stop the fun, as the ski resort continues to bring in skiers and snowboarders from all over.

"Skiers go where the snow is, so what's happened where some of the areas have started to ween back their operations, we've got everybody coming up here,” Winterplace Ski Resort Executive Vice President, Tom Wagner said.

Wagner says milder temperatures in southern states are forcing skiers northward, to West Virginia's higher elevations.

Thanks to Winterplace's snow-making technology, Wagner says the mild winter temperatures have made it easier for skiers to hit the slopes this season.

“We haven't really had a lot of natural snow which has made it great to make the roads really easy to get to,” Wagner said. “We've been able to take advantage of the cold spells we've had so we've been able to build a really good base up. So we're able to weather those warmer spells where you do lose snow due to natural melting that occurs.”

Wagner says while modern snow-making machines can be expensive to operate, they cut down the time it takes to coat the slopes with fresh snow, which keeps Winterplace open longer.

"In the old days it used to take about four to six hours,” Wagner said. “Just like any business, technology makes a big difference and you have to embrace it."

Weather permitting, Winterplace ski resort hopes to remain open well into March.

“All in all, the season has turned out alright and the skiers have been showing up which is fantastic,” Wagner said.

Winterplace is now offering some late-season online deals for those wanting to get in some last minute skiing, as well as for beginners wanting to learn how to ski through the resort's new "terrain-based" instructional program.