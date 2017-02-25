Virginia Tech strong in win over Boston College

The Virginia Tech Hokies picked up their 20th win of the season on Saturday in a 91-75 win against Boston College. The win gives the Hokies the series sweep over the Eagles.

Senior Zach LeDay led the Hokies with 18 points off of the bench and was one of six Hokies to finish in double figures.

Now 20-8 and 9-7 in the ACC, the Hokies host Miami on Monday.