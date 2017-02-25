West Virginia escapes with win at TCU - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia escapes with win at TCU

Entering Saturday's contest against TCU, the West Virginia Mountaineers had only three games left before the postseason. The Mountaineers survived a scare against the Horned Frogs, pulling out a 61-60 victory.

Daxter Miles Jr. hit a free throw with four seconds remaining to give the Mountaineers their final lead. The Horned Frogs missed at opportunity at the buzzer to win the game.

The Mountaineers have now won three games in a row. They improve to 23-6 overall and 11-5 in the Big 12. 

Next up, they travel to Baylor on Monday.

