Summers County girls claim sectional title over Meadow Bridge - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Summers County girls claim sectional title over Meadow Bridge

Posted:

The Summers County girls basketball team continued their strong postseason run with a 81-37 win over Meadow Bridge on Saturday afternoon. 

Brittney and Whittney Justice combined to scored 52 of the 81 Lady Bobcat points. 

The Lady Bobcats will host Fayetteville next week in Regional play.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.