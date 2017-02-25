Hinton's Got Talent for the Hinton Hope Foundation

There is plenty of talent in Hinton and it's going to benefit the students of Summers County.

Auditions for the annual Hinton's got talent event were held at the summers memorial building today.

Talents ranged from playing musical instruments, singing and dancing.

Proceeds from the event fundraiser will go to the Hinton Hope Foundation.

The foundation provides grants and scholarships for students.

"Our main objective is to make sure that folks if they go out of town for school hopefully they come back and raise their family here and boost the economy,” said Assistant Executive Director of the foundation, Laura Lilly.

This year's judges panel will include WVVA's own Bethany Reese.

Advance tickets are $8 and can be purchased at HintonHope.com