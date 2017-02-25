Hinton's Got Talent for the Hinton Hope Foundation - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hinton's Got Talent for the Hinton Hope Foundation

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
HINTON, WV (WVVA) -

There is plenty of talent in Hinton and it's going to benefit the students of Summers County.

Auditions for the annual Hinton's got talent event were held at the summers memorial building today.

Talents ranged from playing musical instruments, singing and dancing.

Proceeds from the event fundraiser will go to the Hinton Hope Foundation.

The foundation provides grants and scholarships for students.

"Our main objective is to make sure that folks if they go out of town for school hopefully they come back and raise their family here and boost the economy,” said Assistant Executive Director of the foundation, Laura Lilly.

This year's judges panel will include WVVA's own Bethany Reese.

Advance tickets are $8 and can be purchased at HintonHope.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.