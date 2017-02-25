Emergency service personnel across the region participate in 'Escape' conference

Drilling and sawing sounds could be heard in the air at Pipestem State Park as firefighters learned how to use the latest in emergency service technology to better serve their communities.

“The fire service it trains constantly techniques and technologies change all the time,” said Mt. Hope Fire Chief Shane Wheeler.

“This is one thing we've been teaching the last couple of years here at the escape conference that is bringing those latest technologies and helping the fire departments and rescue squads.”

This is the 36th year for 'Escape,' the emergency service conference aimed at not only firefighters but all emergency service personnel.

Conference Director, Robbie Bailey, said sessions like this strengthen fire department's response times all across the region.

“Anything we do to increase response times increases overall survival rates and customer satisfaction.”

While it is a chance for emergency services to upgrade their skills some of the responders are worried about the conference's future.

“There's something going on currently in the state legislature that is looking at de-funding the Education programs through out the state,” said Wheeler.

“This conference and these training opportunities wouldn't be possible with out RESA's (Regional Educational Service Agency) involvement.”

This year over 400 firefighters and emergency service personal attended the conference.

“The need is there to train our responders. We have departments who pay for them to come here but we have individuals who are paying on their own dime to be here,” said Bailey.