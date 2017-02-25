20th Annual Women's Expo enjoys large turnout in Beckley

The annual Women's Expo in Beckley has now come to a close.

Each year the expo at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center gives the public a chance to meet with the companies and organizations that make up southern West Virginia.

"This is our biggest vendor show of the year, we have over 100 businesses and organizations,” said Southern Communications' Warren Ellison. “We call it the Women's Expo, but really it's for everybody."

While the public gets to do everything from sampling foods and products to receiving discounted massages and getting face-to-face with farm animals, the event also gives vendors a chance to showcase their businesses to the community.

Kacy Korczyk owns On Point acupuncture and is getting the word out on "The Yoga Studio" she's opening Monday in uptown Beckley.

"I love doing things like this, just talking to people about things they have never tried before,” Korczyk said. “It's a great way and an easy, informal way to introduce your business, and I think it's really awesome."

Vendors say Friday's warm sunshine and Saturday's cooler temperatures did little to keep the crowds at home.

This weekend's event marked the 20th anniversary of the Women's Expo in Beckley.