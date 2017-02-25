Area middle schoolers compete in annual "West Virginia History Bowl"

Students from counties around the area got together in Fayetteville Saturday, to compete in the 8th annual "West Virginia History Bowl."

The quiz competition took place at Fayetteville High School featuring middle school teams being tested on all things West Virginia history.

The team from Ansted Middle School says they enjoy getting to use their knowledge to compete against surrounding schools, but for them, it's also about playing for pride.

"Everyday we would study during our lunch period and some days we'd stay after school, too,” Tyler Brasse said. “We do it because we want to show that Ansted isn't just this hick town and we actually know some stuff, so it's really rewarding when people talk about us in a good light."

The competition is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.

The winning and runner-up teams will be invited to Charleston to compete in the state-wide tournament in April.