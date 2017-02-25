Area middle schoolers compete in annual "West Virginia History Bowl"

Memorial Day remembrances kicked off today, with a ceremony in Bluefield, West Virginia. In Chicory Square, a large crowd turned out to pay their respects.More >>
Memorial Day remembrances kicked off today, with a ceremony in Bluefield, West Virginia. In Chicory Square, a large crowd turned out to pay their respects.More >>
The roots of Memorial Day date back to 1868. It was, and still is, a holiday to honor those who died while serving in the armed services.More >>
The roots of Memorial Day date back to 1868. It was, and still is, a holiday to honor those who died while serving in the armed services.More >>
When we aren't downing hot dogs and burgers at barbecues and cookouts many of us are observing the true meaning of Memorial Day and a group is using a unique way to honor and remember those who died in the line of duty.More >>
When we aren't downing hot dogs and burgers at barbecues and cookouts many of us are observing the true meaning of Memorial Day and a group is using a unique way to honor and remember those who died in the line of duty.More >>
In Rainelle, more than 11,000 U.S. flags grace the side by the Rainelle Medical Center.More >>
In Rainelle, more than 11,000 U.S. flags grace the side by the Rainelle Medical Center.More >>
A Virginia State Police special agent fatally shot at a Richmond public housing complex is being remembered at prayer vigils around the region.More >>
A Virginia State Police special agent fatally shot at a Richmond public housing complex is being remembered at prayer vigils around the region.More >>
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.More >>
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.More >>
Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a runaway teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Abigail Arthur was reported as a runaway by her parents on May 21st. She is 5'2", approx 135 pounds with black hair w/ blonde roots and blue eyes. Arthur was last seen wearing a black shirt, black yoga pants, and black Converse shoes and had a red backpack. Authorities are canvassing multiple areas for the teen. If you have any information call ...More >>
Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a runaway teen.More >>
West Virginia State Police are asking the public's help in the search for Alexis Basconi, who also goes by Alexis White. According to authorities, Basconi's last location is unknown.More >>
West Virginia State Police are asking the public's help in the search for Alexis Basconi, who also goes by Alexis White. According to authorities, Basconi's last location is unknown.More >>