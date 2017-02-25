Two women sent to hospital after being struck in Giles County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Two women sent to hospital after being struck in Giles County

Posted:
GILES COUNTY -

Two women are injured after being hit by a vehicle in front of a nursing home in Giles County.

Police say it happened Friday afternoon in Rich Creek in front of Heritage Hall.

According to the Rich Creek Police Chief, the driver of the vehicle was 81-year-old Rachel Bennett.

Police say Bennett hit 69-year-old Nelva Coleman and 67-year-old Iris Cruise of Newport and then crashed into the building's entrance.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries, but are expected to recover.

The Rich Creek Police Department is handling the investigation. 

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.