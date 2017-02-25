Students campaign for Rokerthon 3 to come to Concord

Concord students have brainstormed a campaign and video to encourage Al Roker to choose their school as one of his Guinness world record stops.

“I know the cheerleaders are super excited about it. It's all we've pretty much talked about all week,” said Chelsea Goins, sophomore, cheerleader and voice behind the campaign video.

The video and record-breaking idea are only two of the requirements for the Rokerthon submission. The third is that each university must have broadcast meteorology-related courses. Courses that are brand new to Concord.

“What I feel they'll take away from all this is not only the scientific background but also the communications obviously component of all this. It's kind of a secondary component but they're basically learning how to communicate science,” said Asst. Professor of Geography, Tom Saladyga.

The record the Concord Mountain Lions want to break involves selfies.

“ We want to get as many students as we can in our newly-remodeled library to wear their spirit gear and take as many selfies as they can. It's really special to us because it's newly remodeled,” said Goins.

The students are excited to show off the newly-remodeled library and the school librarian says it could be the catalyst to get Al Roker here for Rokerthon.

“I think part of it has to be the history. The building was actually opened nine days before Pearl Harbor,” said library director, Connie Shumate. “We were named one of the 50 most beautiful libraries in the United States by Elle Decor magazine.”

Goins said she hopes Al chooses Concord so he and others can get a sample of that family-like atmosphere.

“I couldn't even imagine what it would do for us. It's such an honor to even be a part of it. I think that if he would come here it would really promote us and make others want to come here. Concord's an awesome school and just having a small town feel. We're like a family.”

