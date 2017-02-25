Students campaign for Rokerthon 3 to come to Concord

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.More >>
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.More >>
Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a runaway teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Abigail Arthur was reported as a runaway by her parents on May 21st. She is 5'2", approx 135 pounds with black hair w/ blonde roots and blue eyes. Arthur was last seen wearing a black shirt, black yoga pants, and black Converse shoes and had a red backpack. Authorities are canvassing multiple areas for the teen. If you have any information call ...More >>
Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a runaway teen.More >>
West Virginia State Police are asking the public's help in the search for Alexis Basconi, who also goes by Alexis White. According to authorities, Basconi's last location is unknown.More >>
West Virginia State Police are asking the public's help in the search for Alexis Basconi, who also goes by Alexis White. According to authorities, Basconi's last location is unknown.More >>
Bernhard Langer played near-flawless golf and took advantage of Vijay Singh's late mistakes to win the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National on Sunday for his record ninth senior major.More >>
Bernhard Langer played near-flawless golf and took advantage of Vijay Singh's late mistakes to win the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National on Sunday for his record ninth senior major.More >>
Memorial Day will mark the unofficial start of summer, which means more people will start grilling out. But there are certain measures you can take, to keep you and your family safe.More >>
Memorial Day will mark the unofficial start of summer, which means more people will start grilling out. But there are certain measures you can take, to keep you and your family safe.More >>
A man who apparently got into a dispute with his wife and in-laws was arrested in a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left eight people dead, including a sheriff's deputy.More >>
A man who apparently got into a dispute with his wife and in-laws was arrested in a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left eight people dead, including a sheriff's deputy.More >>
West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.More >>
West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.More >>
Remain weather aware this evening and for this weekend.More >>
Remain weather aware this evening and for this weekend.More >>