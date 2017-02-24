Greenbrier East students working toward their nursing career

Greenbrier East students are receiving hands on experience at the Greenbrier School of Practical Nursing because it pays to start early.

"It's three instructors and we do our best to try and provide the situations that we know they're going to experience when they go into the clinical areas. All that we do is geared towards getting them ready to not have a problem when they get in the clinical area. That they're prepared as just another day and do what they're planning on doing for the rest of their lives," said Pamela Lewis, Greenbrier School of Practical Nursing Coordinator.

"We do a lot of simulation labs here to help us do better in the clinical area so it's nothing new when we get over there. You know, we've done this and we do a lot of self study and a lot of self teaching," added student practical nurse, Kristen Stuckey.

And that self-teaching includes performing CPR on practice patients.

"It does get you ready for the real world and then it also helps you if you're going to pursue a further career as a RN, BSN, Masters eventually," Stuckey said.

"Students are moving on from high school onto this is just the next step in their career and trying to make sure that it's accessible and affordable for the citizens of West Virginia," said Lewis.

Being a nurse can be stressful, but at the Greenbrier School of Practical Nursing, these students won't be raising their blood pressure.

"It's pretty much getting me right in there. I don't really get too nervous, so I like interaction with other people and I really like helping other people, so it really does help a lot. No nerves really when we get in there," Stuckey said.

Enrollment is now open until May 15th, so if you would like your child to enroll, you can do so by calling 304-647-6487.