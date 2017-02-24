Brew fest coming to fairgrounds

The State Fairgrounds will welcome the First Annual Craft Brew Fest.

The brew fest is sponsored by the State Fair and the Lewisburg Rotary Club to raise funds for the State Fair's Scholarship Fund. There will be craft brews, live music, and food trucks in time for the warmer weather.

"It's going to be a really good event for the community. It's early in the year, right at the beginning of spring. It's something to get people excited about. It's not only about the breweries in West Virginia, the music, and the food, but just for the upcoming warm weather," said CEO of the State Fair, Kelly Collins.

The brew fest will take place from 2-10 PM on April 29th. For tickets, you can visit http://statefairofwv.com/.