2 charged in McDowell County meth lab

Brittany Sharpe Brittany Sharpe
Chad Wood Chad Wood
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Two people were arrested in McDowell County Friday on charges of operating a meth lab.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police discovered the makeshift lab when they searched a residence on Dancing Horse Lane in Roderfield.  According to Trp. J.C. Woods, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was seized.

Brittany Sharpe of Gary, WV and Chad Wood of Stanley, NC are charged with felony operation of a clandestine lab and conspiracy. They are each being held on $30,000 bond.

