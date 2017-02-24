Hundreds flock to Women's Expo in Beckley

BECKLEY, WVa. (WVVA) A one stop shop for everything from makeup to live music and door prizes was underway in Beckley on Friday.



The Women's Expo was underway at the Raleigh County Convention Center and will continue through Sunday.



Giveaways include round-trip airfare tickets from Via Air, cash from Whitesville State Bank, weekend getaways to Twin Falls, and a whole lot more.



The expo also includes live performances by Cody Wickline, Landau Eugene Murphy, and a chance to meet Jeremy Ambler from the Walking Dead.



"We have a pony coming in this year and a llama, the kids will like that. And we just have an assortment of products for men, women and children, not just a Women's Expo but a family-oriented show that makes it so special," said Jim Sassak with Southern Communications.



To learn more about vendors, visit http://radiocitywv.com/Women'sExpo.html

The Women's Expo continues on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The cost is $4 at the door.