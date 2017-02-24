2 busted on drug charges in Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2 busted on drug charges in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA) -

Two men are arrested in a Raleigh County motel room for trafficking narcotics.

According to Raleigh County Sherriff’s Department, John Sullivan, 56, and Brian Trent, 46, were responsible for delivering drugs from Pennsylvania to Raleigh County to sell and distribute.

Deputies seized $2,000 in cash and $4,000 worth of pills, suboxone strips, and liquid methamphetamine in the pair’s motel room.

Sullivan and Trent are currently being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond each.

