Bluestone Park Road closure announced in Summers County

The West Virginia Division of Highways will close down Bluestone Park Road in Summers County in order to construct "a new piling wall along the roadway."

According to a WVDOH news release, the road will close on Monday and isn't scheduled to reopen until April 28. There will be detours in place.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices. Detours will be in place during the closure.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-May.