Bluestone Park Road closure announced in Summers County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluestone Park Road closure announced in Summers County

Posted:
SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) -

The West Virginia Division of Highways will close down Bluestone Park Road in Summers County in order to construct "a new piling wall along the roadway."

According to a WVDOH news release, the road will close on Monday and isn't scheduled to reopen until April 28. There will be detours in place.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.  Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices. Detours will be in place during the closure.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-May.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.