Trial date set for Princeton man charged with attempted murder - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Trial date set for Princeton man charged with attempted murder

Posted:
Ryan Keith Tilley Ryan Keith Tilley
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

A trial date is set for a Mercer County man charged with attempted murder.

According to the Circuit Clerk's office, Ryan Keith Tilley was found competent to stand trial Friday.

Tilley was indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury in February of 2016 on a multitude of charges, including attempted first degree murder.

February 2017: More than 100 indicted in Mercer County

He is also accused of biting a Mercer County sheriff's deputy on the hand at the Mercer County Courthouse.

That happened in December of last year when he was scheduled to appear before Judge William Sadler for a hearing.

A new trial date was set Friday for May 17. He will appear for a pretrial hearing on May 1 at 10 a.m.

February 2017: More than 40 indicted in McDowell County

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.