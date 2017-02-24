Trial date set for Princeton man charged with attempted murder

Memorial Day will mark the unofficial start of summer, which means more people will start grilling out. But there are certain measures you can take, to keep you and your family safe.More >>
Memorial Day will mark the unofficial start of summer, which means more people will start grilling out. But there are certain measures you can take, to keep you and your family safe.More >>
A man who apparently got into a dispute with his wife and in-laws was arrested in a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left eight people dead, including a sheriff's deputy.More >>
A man who apparently got into a dispute with his wife and in-laws was arrested in a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left eight people dead, including a sheriff's deputy.More >>
West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.More >>
West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.More >>
Remain weather aware this evening and for this weekend.More >>
Remain weather aware this evening and for this weekend.More >>
West Virginia State Police are asking the public's help in the search for Alexis Basconi, who also goes by Alexis White. According to authorities, Basconi's last location is unknown.More >>
West Virginia State Police are asking the public's help in the search for Alexis Basconi, who also goes by Alexis White. According to authorities, Basconi's last location is unknown.More >>
History came alive at the 12th annual Primitive Mountain Man Rendezvous.More >>
History came alive at the 12th annual Primitive Mountain Man Rendezvous.More >>
The chance of rain couldn't keep everyone from the event at the Mercer County Airport today.More >>
The chance of rain couldn't keep everyone from the event at the Mercer County Airport today.More >>
A sick child is a reality no parent wants to face, but for the family of three-year-old JJ Begil, it became very real.More >>
A sick child is a reality no parent wants to face, but for the family of three-year-old JJ Begil, it became very real.More >>