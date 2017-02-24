Trial date set for Princeton man charged with attempted murder

A trial date is set for a Mercer County man charged with attempted murder.

According to the Circuit Clerk's office, Ryan Keith Tilley was found competent to stand trial Friday.

Tilley was indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury in February of 2016 on a multitude of charges, including attempted first degree murder.

He is also accused of biting a Mercer County sheriff's deputy on the hand at the Mercer County Courthouse.

That happened in December of last year when he was scheduled to appear before Judge William Sadler for a hearing.

A new trial date was set Friday for May 17. He will appear for a pretrial hearing on May 1 at 10 a.m.