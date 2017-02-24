February 2017: More than 40 indicted in McDowell County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

February 2017: More than 40 indicted in McDowell County

Posted:
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The Grand Jury in McDowell County returns indictments against 49 people.

Charges include arson, breaking and entering, burglary, child abuse, drug offenses, fraud, grand larceny, malicious wounding, and sexual assault. 

Below is the full list of indictments. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.