Child killed in ATV accident in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY -- The Mercer County Sheriff's Office confirms that a child was killed early Thursday evening in the Rock area.

A dispatcher told WVVA that the accident involved an ATV and happened in a wilderness area between Montcalm and Matoaka.

The call came in at 6:38 p.m., and the response involved the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police, Montcalm Fire Dept. and Bluefield Rescue.

The case is being handled by Mercer County Detective-Sergeant Steven Sommers.