Richlands Boys advance to 2A West Region Final

Richlands Boys advance to 2A West Region Final

Buchannon, VA

After winning their first ever regional game on Tuesday, Richlands responded by making their first ever regional final.  The Blue Tornado defeated Chatam 49-43 on Thursday night at James River in the 2A West semifinal.  Up next, Richlands will take on Dan River for the regional title on Saturday at 6 pm at James River.

