Greenbrier East Engineering has surprise guest, Gov. Jim Justice, at project unveiling

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Thursday night, the Greenbrier East High School Engineering team presented their InvenTeam project to the community.

Their project consists of using re-purposed cardboard to construct building bricks. On hand for the unveiling at the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, quite a few dignitaries, Superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools, State Superintendent, a representative from MIT, and Governor Jim Justice who presented the school and each student with a certificate. Jim Justice raved over the accomplishments these students have made.

"I'm just bubbling. I mean, they're from Greenbrier County. They're from West Virginia. This is West Virginia competing against our nation. This is us being first not fiftieth. This is us being first," said Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice.

The engineering team is still in need of donation so their entire team can go to Cambridge, Massachusetts in June to make a presentation to the grantors. If you would like to donate, you can do so by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/greenbrier-east-hs-inventeam

